As of 6am Thursday: Sky is clear with chilly temps in the 40s. Clouds increase late this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Staying cloudy tonight and a little warmer with morning lows in the low 50s. Clouds, showers, and a few storms are possible on Friday as a cold front moves through the CSRA. Windy and sunny for Saturday with highs in the low 70s.