As of 6am Thursday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the upper 40s to 50s. We’ll see a very warm afternoon today with highs close to tying the record of 84 set back in 2020. Becoming partly cloudy tonight with warmer morning lows in the low 50s. Clouds increase ahead of a cold front on Friday with highs in the upper 70s and a small chance for a late day shower. A wedge sets up for the weekend and will drive temps to the mid to upper 50s and the potential for heavy rain.