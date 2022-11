As of 7am Thursday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the 30s and 40s. Plenty of sunshine for the afternoon with highs below average in the low to mid 50s. Clear and cold tonight as lows will dip below freezing. A Freeze Warning is in effect for some counties in the CSRA from 1am Friday morning until 8am.

Few clouds for Friday through Sunday with morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.