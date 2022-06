As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly sunny with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Another hot and humid afternoon with highs in the mid 90s but will feel like the upper 90s to low 100s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with morning lows in the low 70s.

A cold front moves in Friday and will bring us a few much needed showers and will also produce a few storms. Highs Friday in the low 90s.