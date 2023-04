As of 7am Thursday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the 60s. We’ll see a few late afternoon showers and storms with warm afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

A front stalls out and will give us a good chance for rain Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

A wedge pattern sets up for Saturday and that will drive temps down into the low 50s with a good chance for soaking rain.

Easter Sunday will start off rainy then drying out for the afternoon.