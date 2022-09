As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly cloudy with breezy winds and temps in the low to upper 50s. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky all day with breezy conditions during the day. Highs in the low 70s with winds NE at 10-20 mph with highs gusts.

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Friday and Saturday for the potential for strong damaging winds, strong to severe storms, isolated tornadoes, and possible flooding.