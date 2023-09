As of 7am Thursday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. We’ll see a chance for afternoon showers and storms ahead of an advancing cold front with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices in the upper 90s.

The front will stall out for Friday through the weekend. We’ll see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with a chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms.