As of 5PM Wednesday: Another hot day today, and it’s going to get even hotter. Temperatures were in the low 90s today, and are only going to rise from here. Even with the storms we will be continuing to see throughout the evening, and overnight. We do expect a lot of heavy rain from 1am to 8am, and there is a chance for severe weather. We are in marginal risk, but the parent system is using a lot of energy now, so when it reaches us, it’ll be much weaker. Rainfall totals will range from 0.75″ to 2″ depending on each storm.

Temperatures are going to be on the rise, with next week getting closer and closer to 100, even with storms popping up. As of now we are going to keep temperatures in the upper 90s, until we get closer.