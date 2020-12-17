These pesky clouds will be gone by tomorrow! – What to expect

We were socked in clouds again today, we are finally start to see some clearing and we’ll be out of the clouds by Friday. High pressure will be over us tomorrow and Saturday with Highs in the 50s…cold Saturday morning as widespread 20s will be here. Our next system comes in late Sunday into early Monday with a chance of showers. Warmer next week as we head into Christmas.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Clouds early with slow clearing. Cold Low 32

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 53

Friday night: Clear and colder. Low 28

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 56

Sunday: Increasing clouds. High 60