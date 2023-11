As of 6am Tuesday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the 30s. Lots of sunshine today and staying very cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. Morning lows will be below freezing for all of the CSRA for Wednesday morning, low 20s to our north and upper 20s to our south. Cold air hangs around until Thursday night as clouds increase, and we’ll see warmer than average temps with a good chance for rain Friday through the weekend.