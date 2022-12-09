7AM Friday- After a nice day of sunshine and warm temperatures yesterday, the tables have turned today. The clouds are back in full force with some patchy fog around. A backdoor cold front is near Augusta which is creating another wedge of cold air. This will limit temperatures to the upper 50s in the northern CSRA. The southern CSRA will still see 70s, with Augusta in between around 65 degrees. Clouds will stick around all day, with scattered showers starting around 1PM. There could be some pockets of heavier rain, but most of the rain will be light.

There will be dry conditions on Saturday but it will be very overcast and cool. Same for Sunday, except scattered showers will return. All of next week will be at or below average temperature wise with a lot of cloud cover.

On Wednesday, a strong cold front will approach from the west, bringing widespread showers with some heavy rain and strong storms. This will last through Thursday. Behind the front will come much cooler air. It’s possible that highs could be in the 40s with lows around freezing, but at least the sun will be back!