As of 6:30PM Sunday- It was a very cold Sunday morning! A few towns are woke up to below freezing, and others were just on the borderline. We shot up for the afternoon and evening though, with a minimum of 20 degrees warmer today, than yesterday across the CSRA. This warming trend is going to continue over the next few days…

Temperatures will climb all the way into the 80s for tomorrow, and will stay that way until next weekend. We are tracking showers on Thursday with a cold front passage. Over Easter weekend, low pressure will likely develop around our area. This will bring us showers and storms. Colder air will then move in the following week, bringing us back to the 70s.