The Warm Up Begins Tomorrow, Isolated Showers Possible

As of 6:30PM Sunday- We are started out cold once again in the upper 20s and low 30s. After all that cold we were almost the same as yesterday! Temperatures were in the mid 60s with only a few clouds in the sky. Tonight, the clouds will increase as moisture and warmth flow in from the southeast, along the Atlantic coast. Tomorrow there will be partly cloudy skies with isolated showers possible.

The big story this week is the heat! Temperatures will be rising into the 70s and 80s all week long with lows in the upper 50s, and a few in the 60s. Isolated showers stay in the forecast throughout the week.

By the weekend, we will go back to average temperatures, and a cold front will bring scattered showers on Sunday. Once the front passes, temperatures will cool down further into the upper 50s with lows back in the 30s.