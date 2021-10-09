The Sun’ll Come Out For This Week!

As of 4:30PM Saturday- Today, some leftover moisture from the system that brought us the rain, lead to some showers across the CSRA, which we can still see now. Later this evening, a northerly wind will help dry us out and bring some sunshine. For the areas that see the sun today, temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and should reach 80 in Augusta. For areas that stay cloudy, temperatures won’t pass the mid 70s.

There are still flood warnings in effect for Washington and Johnson counties until further notice. They will likely be lifted, but there has been a lot of rain accumulation in those areas already. And while we do not expect more rain, the levels need to recede until they can be lifted.

For Sunday, there is no rain expected and we will see some sunshine. Temperatures are staying in the low 80s for the next couple of days, but then we will have a warming trend that brings us to the upper 80s mid next week. Low temperatures will stay pretty consistent in the low 60s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for the most part all week and dry conditions.