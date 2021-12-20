The Rain Returns Tomorrow, But Then The Sun Strikes Back!

As of 4:30PM Monday: Today was much cooler than yesterday, sitting in the 30s and 40s to start, and only getting into the low 50s in the afternoon. We did get a few glimpses of the sun, but the clouds have returned and we will see them until at Wednesday. Expect chilly and rainy conditions for Tuesday morning. Drizzle and light rain showers will take place all day tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain is possible, but no severe weather is expected. A few showers will linger into early Wednesday morning as well, but the rest of the day will be nice.

For the rest of the week, we will have a lot of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will go back to above average. On Christmas, the high will near 70 degrees.