As of 8AM Saturday: Welcome to the weekend! Some fog is causing limited visibility early this morning, but will burn off quickly thanks to the sun! Most of the day Saturday will be nice with mostly clear skies and highs in the 80s. As low pressure moves east, we will see showers and storms move into our area this evening and through Sunday. We are at a marginal risk for severe weather, so an isolated threat of heavy rain, winds, and hail cannot be ruled out. We will start to dry out Sunday afternoon and we will start the month of May with a stretch of sun and seventies!