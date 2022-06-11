As of 8:00AM Saturday: It’s a muggy morning today, but it’ll still be a great day! We do have a few areas of fog, but that should clear up soon. Temperatures are in the upper 60s lower 70s, and we expect to get into the lower to mid 90s for this afternoon. Skies should open in the afternoon as well, leading to a fairly typical summer like day, much like we’ve been seeing. We have a slight chance of a few showers and storms popping up, but they are likely to happen later in the day, so the afternoon should be fantastic!

We have a lot of heat on the way, we have issued a Vipir 6 Alert Day for Tuesday and Wednesday. These will be the hottest days of the coming week, with the heat index reaching at least 110 degrees. With heat like this the threat of dehydration and heat stroke, are higher. Remember to bring a bottle of water with you where ever you go, especially if you are doing out door activities.