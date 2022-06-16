As of 4:30PM Thursday: It was another hot one, but not as bad as yesterday. Temperatures were in the low to mid 90s, with the heat index below 110. Yesterday temperatures were well into the 100s in some areas, with the heat index around 120 in others. We are in a Heat Advisory for several of our western counties. Tonight it’ll be muggy and warm in the mid 70s. Things are changing, which is good news. There is bad news with the good, with the threat of severe weather tomorrow. We are under slight risk, which means a few scattered severe storms are possible, but will be short lived. Luckily the good news is that the cold front bringing them, will lower temperatures back to average, and will lower the humidity.



Hot days will return next week, and with more 100s. As of now we don’t see the humidity as high as the last few days. That being said patterns can change, and bring the moisture back high enough for 110 degree feels like days. Stick with us to know when those days could be if they happen.