As of 6:30PM Sunday: it was a muggy morning in the CSRA, with temperatures in the upper 60s lower 70s. Today was a very hot day, and it’s only the beginning. Afternoon highs reached the upper to mid 90s, with the heat index feeling in the low 100s upper 90s. We had a few showers pop up in the Augusta area, but we are likely to see fewer as the evening continues.

The week is only going to get hotter, the real start of the heat wave will be tomorrow. Temperatures will be entirely in the upper 90s, with the heat index in the 110 degree range. We wont see any relief from the heat until next weekend, and even then temperatures will still be in the mid 90s.