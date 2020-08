High pressure is in place, hot and humid conditions Thursday and Friday with only isolated showers and thunderstorms. The heat index 102-104.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Patchy fog late, otherwise partly cloudy. Low 73

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, isolated late day storm. High 95. Heat index 104 Rain chance 20%

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, scattered late day storms possible. High 94. Heat index 103 Rain chance 30%