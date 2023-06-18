As of 8AM Sunday: Happy Father’s Day to all the great Dad’s out there- I think you will like the forecast for your day! We start off the day with some fog limiting visibility in the eastern CSRA, but by late morning we will see mostly clear skies with light winds. Temperatures today will be nice and warm in the lower 90s with increasing clouds late this afternoon. It will be a great day to catch a game at SRP Park as the Greenjackets wrap up a home series with the Carolina Mudcats at 1:35 PM.

Enjoy this sunny, warm day celebrating Dad, as the next several days will be quite different! Starting late this evening showers and storms will move into our area. A cooler, wet week is on tap with a chance of scattered showers and storms each day.