Saturday Morning Update: Clouds blanket the CSRA this morning as we anticipate much needed showers moving in from the south throughout the day. Mist and fog are currently limiting visibility in many areas, but conditions will improve later in the morning.

Winds will remain light, but the southerly flow brings in warm moist air over the weekend. Temperatures will be on the warmer side with highs near 70 and lows in the 60s.

If you’re hitting the road to watch the bulldogs play in Atlanta this afternoon, pack the poncho and your patience as the roads will likely be busy and wet. Enjoy your weekend and stay dry!