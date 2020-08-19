The Daily Late Day Storm Chance Rolls On – Check here for what to expect

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.