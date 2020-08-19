The Daily Late Day Storm Chance Rolls On – Check here for what to expect

A stationary front continues to be over us and a cold front will move into the state from the West, between these two fronts, we’ll see a good chance of late afternoon/early evening showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the work week.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: A few showers, ending by 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy with patchy fog in some areas. Low 70 Rain chance 30%
Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 90. Rain chance 40%
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy. Low 70. Rain chance 40%
Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Rain chance 50%