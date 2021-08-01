The Cool Down Begins! Featuring Storms and Showers…

Temperatures are on the decline! Today was our last hot day and temperatures are going to be cooling off. We expect around 90 degrees Monday, with temperatures dropping ever still. It will still be humid, but with the lower air temps, it wont feel as oppressive outside. Sadly we will still feel some mugginess, throughout the week.

In addition to the cool down, we do have some thunderstorms coming our way, some that could be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the CSRA under a Marginal Risk for severe weather tonight-level 1 on the scale. Based on how this afternoon and evening went, we don’t expect anything to really be that horrendous, but the potential is there from now until tomorrow morning. A cold front is to approach Monday, so expect more scattered storms, with temperatures in the low 90s. Then as we go into Tuesday, things will change. It will be very wet and humid outside for the rest of the week, with pretty high rain chances each day. The good news is that a cooler air mass will drop our temperatures to the mid 80s.