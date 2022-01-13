The Colder Highs Start Tomorrow, Still a Risk For Winter Weather This Weekend…

As of 4:30pm Thursday: A bit of a cloudier day in the CSRA but a warm one, temperatures were above average in the low 60s upper 50s. We are likely to see a change with this as weak fronts pass by us. It will be a gradual cool down, but this weekend could be a massive drop. This massive drop along with heavy rain possible could result in some wintry weather.

We have an Alert Day still issued for Sunday, while things are looking better, there is still a threat of freezing rain and sleet in the northern counties. Most of the CSRA will still be having very cold heavy rain, which could lead to an inch to two inches to the area. As we get closer models are going to change, and we could very well see our ice and freezing rain chances disappear. We hope that is the case, but for now still have those plans in place.