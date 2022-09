As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the low to mid 60s. Expect another really nice and really warm day today with a partly cloudy sky, highs will hit 93. No much change for Wednesday and Thursday as highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. A weak front, rain wise, will push through the 2 state Thursday night and will cool things down for Friday. Fall officially arrives Thursday night, just after 9pm.