As of 7am Thursday: Sky is cloudy with areas of dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the majority of the CSRA until 10am this morning. Sunshine moves in for the afternoon with much warmer highs in the low 80s.

We could see record highs on Friday with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.

The weekend will bring showers and a few storms with highs in the low 80s.