Thursday afternoon update: We are seeing increasing clouds ahead of our next weather maker that will spark spotty showers late tonight into the morning hours on Black Friday. So if you are headed outside to do some holiday shopping, be sure to have the rain gear handy. High temperatures will rise into the mid-60s. Going into the weekend, we have a brief break from the unsettled weather on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures in the upper 50s. Showers move back in Sunday night as a cold front approaches. The front sweeps through next Monday, ushering in much colder air for the remainder of next week, with lows near freezing and highs in the mid to upper 50s. The next chance of rain is next Friday.