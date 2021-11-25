Thankful For Warmer Temps This Thanksgiving

As of 7Am Thanksgiving Day: We started off very chilly in the CSRA, with temperatures getting as low as 25 in the northern counties, and in the low 30s for the rest of the area. We are going to warm up fairly nicely today, with temperatures around 66. This is average for this time of year, but sadly things are going to cool off, so we wont be able to enjoy it for long.

A cold front will sweep through tonight, giving us a little bit of rain, but not enough to fight back the abnormally dry conditions we’ve been dealing with. After the front sweeps through we will clear out, but we will also cool off. We should be hanging close to 60, but we could end up in the upper 50s depending on how strong this front turns out to be.