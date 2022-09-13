As of 7AM Tuesday- A taste of Fall air is here! The cold front that brought some storms yesterday is now getting ready to pass us. With the front is just some fair weather clouds this morning. Temperatures are cooler, down to the low 60s for our Northwestern counties with comfortable dewpoints. The front hasn’t made it through the entire CSRA yet, so its still warm and muggy in our Southeastern counties, seeing low 70s. Today we all climb into the mid 80s with low humidity and sunshine.

Tomorrow morning will be our coolest start this week, with low 60s across the board. It will be another sunny and dry day in the mid 80s. The only change this week is that we’ll see an increase in clouds and slightly muggier conditions by the end of the week and weekend. Other than that, rain chances stay at 0% over the next 10 days. We could see low 90s again by the middle of next week.