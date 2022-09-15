As of 7AM Thursday- It’s another cool morning, but actually 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday! Temperatures are starting out in the upper 50s and low 60s. We have clear skies as high pressure builds into the area. It will be a sunny afternoon, warming up to the mid 80s. Humidity remains low with dewpoints in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, and by the weekend things will still be very similar. We’ll slowly begin to see more fair weather clouds, but still no rain. Temperatures will climb a degree or two each day.

By the middle of next week, it will feel like summer once again with highs in the low to mid 90s! Low temperatures will climb back to the upper 60s. The majority of the week will be dry with just a slight chance of showers Friday and Saturday.