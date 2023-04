As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is mostly sunny with temps in the 40s and 50s. Plenty of sunshine for today with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll do a rinse and repeat forecast for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

Earth Day will be a little rainy with scattered showers and a few storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s and much cooler air moves in for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.