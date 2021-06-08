Temps going up…rain chance going down (a bit) – What to expect

We’ve seen a record amount of rain across parts of the CSRA the last few days as we are already above what we would normally see for the entire month of June. A touch drier air will be moving in and that will limit afternoon storm development over the next few days. The key word is “limit” not ending of storms! Temperatures will be going up as well, as with more sunshine look for Highs to reach the lower 90s. Heat Index will be in the middle to upper 90s. Rain chances increase once again by the weekend, with more widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending by Midnight. Low: 70 Rain chance 50%

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few late day showers and thunderstorms. High: 90 Rain chance 40%

Wednesday night: A few early showers and thunderstorms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low: 68

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few late day showers and thunderstorms. High: 92 Rain chance 30%