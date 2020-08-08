Temperatures up this weekend as rain chance goes down.

We’ll see hot and humid conditions this weekend as High pressure moves in from the East. Look for a few isolated late day showers and thunderstorms. We won’t see the coverage in storms like we’ve seen the last few days. Our rain chance will increase once again as we move into the middle of next week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending. Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 74

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 95 Rain chance 20%

Saturday Night: Isolated early evening shower or thunderstorm, otherwise partly cloudy. Low 74

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 96. Rain chance 20%