Temperatures Stay Warm, but Rain Is On The Way…

As of 4:30PM Wednesday: A cloudy day in the CSRA but a warm one, temperatures this afternoon were in the upper 60s, and we are going to continue to warm up at least until Friday. The lows will also get a lot warmer, staying in the 50s to upper 40s rather than those freezing conditions we saw last weekend.

While it’ll be cloudy for the next few days we will get sunnier eventually, after a cold front brings around half an inch of rain Friday. We could see sunny skies before another potential dose of rain comes through Saturday night. This is a changing forecast, and the models aren’t totally agreeing, so stick with us for updates.