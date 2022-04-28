As of 4:30PM Thursday: Another sunny day in the CSRA with only a few clouds. Temperatures were in the upper 70s lower 80s. We should be close to average tonight and tomorrow morning in the mid 50s. Clouds will clear up later tonight, but they will build through Friday. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s, but will rise over the course of the weekend, and the work week. We could get into the mid to upper 80s before next weekend.

This weekend is going to be humid, cloudy, and a little rainy. We have a slight chance for isolated showers Saturday, but it will be cloudier. Storms return for Sunday, and for Monday. We need the rain to get out of the drier conditions we are in.