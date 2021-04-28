Temperatures going up! 90 degrees start tomorrow! How long will it last? – Check here

Weather

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

High pressure to our Southeast will bring us Southwest winds for Thursday. Look for warmer temps as some of will see 90 degrees. A cold front moves in by Friday, not much moisture to work with so only a handful of showers and cooler temperatures Friday through the weekend.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 62

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Very warm. High: 90

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 65

Friday: A chance of morning showers, clearing by early afternoon, breezy. High: 84 Rain chance: 30%

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

