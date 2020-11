Our quick cold snap is ending as we’ll start to see warming temperatures over the next several days as we’ll be near 80 by the weekend. We are also keeping an eye on Hurricane Eta as it moves from Central America to back over open waters and moves to the Northeast.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 40

Wednesday: Sunny. High 72

Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Low 45

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 74