Sunday Morning Update: This morning kicks off a week of below average temps, as a passing cold front ushers in much cooler air. Though the sun is shining bright, we’re starting the day with temperatures up to 15 degrees cooler than 24 hours ago!! Today will warm in the the upper 60s with increasing clouds this afternoon. A chance of light, isolated showers cannot be ruled out later in the evening, but overall it will be a nice fall day! Enjoy!