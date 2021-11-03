Temperatures Fall Over The Next Few Days

As of 5PM: A fairly cool day in the CSRA, with clouds building as we speak. Our high temperature today was around 65 degrees, and tonight we should be in the upper to mid 40s for much of the CSRA, and even cooler temperatures along the northern counties.

Drizzle will come through tonight and tomorrow morning, and we could see these last until Saturday, expect cloudy skies and temperatures falling a little bit more, we could even be as low as the mid 50s for a high on Friday. Things will clear up and warm back up, but it wont be until at least Sunday.