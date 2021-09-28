Temperatures Begin to Rise, Dry Conditions Continue

As of 8AM Tuesday- Another great morning with a stunning sunrise! Skies are clear, we continue to stay dry, and temperatures were cool to start. Today we will be slightly warmer than the past few days, reaching the upper 80s. By tomorrow, Augusta will reach 90 degrees. Overnight lows will also begin to increase, staying in the low 60s this week.

There is no rain in the forecast until Sunday, with a 20% chance of isolated showers. Rain chances will stay around 20-30% next week, and temperatures will go back down to the low-mid 80s.