Temperatures and rain chance increasing through Thanksgiving. – What to expect click here.

Warmer temperatures start tonight through much of Thanksgiving weekend. A cold front will move through Thanksgiving day, however not much cooler air behind the front. We will see scattered showers tomorrow with a few isolated thunderstorms Thanksgiving morning and again in the southern part of the CSRA by afternoon. Clearing for Friday and warm temps in the 70s. The BIG story will be a major cold snap as we move into next week.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Increasing clouds, warmer. Low 45
Wednesday: Mix of Sun and Clouds, a few isolated showers. High 73 Rain chance 20%
Wednesday night: Scattered showers. Low 52. Rain chance 30%
Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms, otherwise partly sunny. High 76. Rain chance 40%
Friday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. High 73