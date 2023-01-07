As of 8AM Saturday: Rise and shine- it’s going to be a beautiful day! We’re starting off a bit chilly in the 30s this morning, but we will warm up into the 60s this afternoon. This temperature trend will continue over the next several days and will put us right at average for this time of year.

Today will stay nice and dry with mostly sunny skies. A great day for any outdoor activities, including football! Join us at Grovetown High School for Border Bowl 10 to see the best high school seniors in the CSRA battle it out! Kick off is at Noon and temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Have a great day!