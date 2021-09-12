Super Sunday! Warm, Low Humidity, and Dry!

As of 10AM- It’s another great day! We woke up to some patchy fog, but overall mostly clear skies. Temperatures are now in the mid 60s to low 70s. It’s a perfect morning for an outdoor walk. Today, we will continue to stay dry and humidity will be low. We will heat up to the mid to upper 80s, and tonight temperatures will drop to the low 60s.

More of the same weather for your Monday, but on Tuesday the pattern begins to change. Rain chances will increase and so will the humidity. For the rest of the week, expect mostly late day showers and storms and muggy conditions. High temperatures will fluctuate between the upper 80s to low 90s, and overnight lows will stay warmer in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Enjoy the nice weather today and tomorrow!