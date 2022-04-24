As of 8AM Sunday- This morning we have a few high clouds passing through along with reduced visibilities. There is fog in the Metro and the low country, with visibility as low as 0 miles. Drive with caution over the next hour. Later this morning, it will be mostly sunny and warming up quickly. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s. Enjoy another nice day outside!

More clouds will move in on Monday as a cold front approaches the East Coast. This front will bring us scattered storms from around 12PM-8PM Tuesday. Severe storms are not expected at this time. Temperatures will be even warmer during the first half of the week, near the 90 degree mark!

The latter half of the week will be sunny, with next chance of rain not coming until the end of next weekend.