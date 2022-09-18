As of 8AM Sunday- Good morning! it’s going to be another fabulous day with comfortable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow morning we will back in the low to mid 60s. The entire week ahead will remain dry, but we will have some changes when it comes to temperatures.

A warm up begins starting Monday. Highs will climb into the low 90s, and reach the mid 90s by the middle of the week. The good news is that dewpoints will stay fairly consistent, so it won’t be very humid. Low temperatures will also be higher, in the mid to upper 60s.

This won’t last for long though, as a dry cold front heads our way Thursday. Once this passes, highs will be back in the mid 80s on Friday and the weekend. Low temperatures will also drop significantly, with weekend mornings in the upper 50s and low 60s. Showers are possible over the weekend but the chance is low.