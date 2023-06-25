As of 8 AM Sunday: A little fog this morning will clear out and we will have a mostly clear to partly cloudy day. A beautiful summer day with calm winds, sunshine, and temperatures in the low 90s. A very slight chance of some isolated showers may sneak into our western lying counties this evening, but our better chance of showers and storms will be Monday afternoon.

The entire CSRA is at least at a marginal risk for severe weather on Monday, with areas of our Carolina counties included in a slight risk. Heavy rain, winds, and flooding will be the biggest threat. Drier air moves in Tuesday to bring back mostly clear days for the middle of the week.