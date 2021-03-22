Super Spring temperatures this week, with a few Spring showers. -What to expect, click here.

We’ll see more clouds start to roll in tonight and Tuesday. Expect a few showers for Wednesday and a better chance of showers and thunderstorms by Friday. Temperatures each day will nudge a bit higher with middle 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and the 80s by Thursday.
Here is your forecast:
Tonight: Increasing clouds late. Low 50
Tuesday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. High: 74
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 54
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning through early afternoon. High: 76
Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 82