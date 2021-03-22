Super Spring temperatures this week, with a few Spring showers. -What to expect, click here.

The showers are finished for the day, but the clouds still remain, and we will see a mix of both sun and clouds continue to start the work week. As low pressure moves out to sea, we will see the moisture it brings in, plus the lift it generates, create more clouds which will flow into the CSRA from the east, throughout the day tomorrow. More heat will also slowly wipe away all of the cool air that has been in the area this weekend. We will finally return to average as a result, and then some as we get progressively warmer until we reach next weekend and we have 80s once again. We get a small break from showers for now, but more are on the way including storms, while we do have a lot of moisture in the upper atmosphere, there luckily wont be any precipitation until at least Wednesday when a cold front brings showers and storms. Prefrontal warming will also help as heat from the south always precedes a cold front, and we will get above average again, reaching average tomorrow and above average tonight.