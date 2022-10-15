As of 9am Saturday: We have a super forecast for your weekend! We will start with a chilly morning, but will warm up with mostly sunny skies to highs in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. The perfect conditions to get out and enjoy the many events happening in the area over the weekend.

Things will take a turn next week, as a cold front sweeps bringing cold air from Canada. We’ve issued alert days for Wednesday and Thursday as low temperatures are expected to dip in the 30s with possible frost. Brrrr! Enjoy the warm afternoons this weekend before we need to bundle up next week!