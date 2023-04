As of 8AM Sunday: We start off the morning a bit on the cool side so grab a light jacket as you head out the door. The cold front that passed yesterday has left us with drier, cooler air so we will get to enjoy a beautiful, sunny Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s today and tomorrow, but buckle up as we’re in for quite a ride this week in the temperature department! 80s are in the forecast mid week, followed by a rather drastic drop into the 60s next weekend.